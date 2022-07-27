UK based Kerala man Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan was the enthusiastic person who manufactured a four seater aircraft on which his family and Ashok Thamarakshan himself have been touring Europe.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright, collectively known as Wright brothers may have pioneered aviation, in lieu of which a multi billion industry grew up, however, the ability to manufacture an aircraft now only needs an enthusiastic person stuck during the global lockdown.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright, collectively known as Wright brothers may have pioneered aviation, in lieu of which a multi billion industry grew up, however, the ability to manufacture an aircraft now only needs an enthusiastic person stuck during the global lockdown.
While Wright brothers were inspired by Otto Lilienthal, a German glider pioneer, and created an aircraft that could carry one person, this man from Kerala, took it a nautch higher and built one that could carry his family with him.
While Wright brothers were inspired by Otto Lilienthal, a German glider pioneer, and created an aircraft that could carry one person, this man from Kerala, took it a nautch higher and built one that could carry his family with him.
Thats right..no flight tickets, no traffic jam while trying to reach the airport on time. Just a family hopping onto their home made aircraft and touring the beautiful countries in Europe.
Thats right..no flight tickets, no traffic jam while trying to reach the airport on time. Just a family hopping onto their home made aircraft and touring the beautiful countries in Europe.
Son of former MLA V Thamarakshan, Ashok manufactured the aircraft in 18 months. Ashok is a native of Alappuzha.
Son of former MLA V Thamarakshan, Ashok manufactured the aircraft in 18 months. Ashok is a native of Alappuzha.
Settled in United Kingdom, Ashok created the four-seater aircraft on “Sling TSI" model. He named his four-seater airplane “G-Diya", after his younger daughter Diya, according to Time of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Settled in United Kingdom, Ashok created the four-seater aircraft on “Sling TSI" model. He named his four-seater airplane “G-Diya", after his younger daughter Diya, according to Time of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown brought forth the creativity of the otherwise busy brains. From innovative reels to the very viral Dalgona coffee, now the G-Diya is set to join that hall of fame.
The Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown brought forth the creativity of the otherwise busy brains. From innovative reels to the very viral Dalgona coffee, now the G-Diya is set to join that hall of fame.
Ashok Thamarakshan moved to the UK in 2006, to pursue a Master's Degree. He is currently employed with Ford Motor Company.
He possess a pilot's license and in his home built airplane, the engineer of G-Diya has travelled Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic so far on his four seater aircraft.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He possess a pilot's license and in his home built airplane, the engineer of G-Diya has travelled Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic so far on his four seater aircraft.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to reports, Thamarakshan said “Initially, I used to rent small two-seater aircraft for trips after acquiring my pilot licence in 2018. But since my family comprises my wife and two daughters, I required four-seater aircraft. But they are rare and even if I could get one, they were very old." on his idea to build an airplane.
According to reports, Thamarakshan said “Initially, I used to rent small two-seater aircraft for trips after acquiring my pilot licence in 2018. But since my family comprises my wife and two daughters, I required four-seater aircraft. But they are rare and even if I could get one, they were very old." on his idea to build an airplane.
He learnt about a home-built airplane when he researched the subject after facing difficulty in finding a proper four-seater aircraft.
He learnt about a home-built airplane when he researched the subject after facing difficulty in finding a proper four-seater aircraft.
The 38 year old visited a factory in Johannesburg that belonged to Sling Aircraft. They had announced that they were launching a new aircraft, Sling TSI, in 2018. This visit inspired him, following which he ordered a kit to build an aircraft himself.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The 38 year old visited a factory in Johannesburg that belonged to Sling Aircraft. They had announced that they were launching a new aircraft, Sling TSI, in 2018. This visit inspired him, following which he ordered a kit to build an aircraft himself.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
That was it, when the cherry on top happened with the pandemic induced lockdown. This gave him ample time and money to take up the project. The total cost to build the aircraft is estimated to be ₹ 1.8 crore.
That was it, when the cherry on top happened with the pandemic induced lockdown. This gave him ample time and money to take up the project. The total cost to build the aircraft is estimated to be ₹ 1.8 crore.
The post when shared by Ashok Thamarakshan himself went viral where people hhave applauded his capability. “And here I am, unable to check my car tyre air pressure for last 3 weeks," commented one.
The post when shared by Ashok Thamarakshan himself went viral where people hhave applauded his capability. “And here I am, unable to check my car tyre air pressure for last 3 weeks," commented one.