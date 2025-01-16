Kerala native Manu Mohanan, an ambulance nurse in Bahrain, won ₹ 71 crore in the Big Ticket draw. After years of financial struggles, he expressed disbelief at the jackpot.

In a life-changing turn of events, Kerala native and Bahrain-based ambulance nurse Manu Mohanan won Dh30 million (nearly ₹71 crore) in the Big Ticket draw. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Manu shared his disbelief at hitting the jackpot after years of financial struggles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was just numb. My mind still has not registered it. I have had a very a tough life so this kind of windfall was something completely unexpected," Manu told the publication.

Manu, who has been trying his luck at the lottery for five years, was on duty when he received the call confirming his win. Initially stunned, he immediately informed his group of 16 friends, who had collectively purchased the ticket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manu described the emotional moment, saying that some of them had tears in their eyes. Manu explained that the prize money would help them repay debts, build houses and secure their futures.

“All these men are like my brothers. We are colleagues and we know each other’s problems very well. The group even includes some people who left our workplace but still continued to pitch in to buy the ticket," Manu said.

The group had consistently pooled their resources for years to buy tickets, cutting back on expenses to afford the cost. After briefly pausing last year, they resumed purchasing tickets five months ago, ultimately leading to their win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manu also informed his wife and mother, who had recently come to Bahrain to support him after the birth of his first child. The nurse explained that financial worries about affording travel and family expenses had plagued him.

Giving back to mother For Manu, the first priority is giving back to his mother, who raised him after his father left when he was a baby.