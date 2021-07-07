Renjith Somarajan had headed to Dubai in 2008 in search of greener pastures. He has finally found them after winning the jackpot in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw. The India-born taxi driver, with roots in Kollam, Kerala, has won 20 million dirham, or close to ₹40 crore.

Even the events unfolded as if divine intervention was at play. According to Khaleej Times, Somarajan said he was in front of a mosque when the winning lottery number was announced. That too after thinking that he has missed the jackpot once again.

“I, wife Sanjivani Perera, and son Niranjan were returning from Hatta. We reached Ras Al Khor when I thought of buying some vegetables. While I was at the traffic signal, the second and third prizes were getting announced. I never thought I would hit the jackpot and had always pinned my hope on the second and third," the local daily quoted Somarajan as saying.

The second and third prizes this time were 3 million dirham and 1 million dirham, respectively. Somarajan had been buying lottery tickets for the past three years, but had never win big. He has been trying to make ends meet by working as a driver for Dubai Taxi and other companies.

“I moved on and saw a mosque on my way to the vegetable market. I just told the almighty that I missed again. But while I was driving to the vegetable market, something stirred my mind. I returned to the mosque. And believe it or not, my ticket number (349886) was called out. My eight-year-old son, who was following the event live, screamed in joy," he told the newspaper.

Somarajan will be sharing the 20 million dirham prize money with nine other people who had pooled to buy ten tickets in a 'buy two, get one free' offer. The winning ticket had been bought in Somarajan's name on June 29. His partners in the victory come from different countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Since he won, Somarajan has been getting numerous calls from family and friends. As for his share of the money, Somarajan plans to start a business of his own. "I will consult my family and make a decision," he said.

