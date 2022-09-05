Kerala's two cities become India's 1st to join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities3 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 10:52 PM IST
Indian cities, Nilambur and Thrissur in Kerala, have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Indian cities, Nilambur and Thrissur in Kerala, have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Listen to this article
The Indian cities, Nilambur and Thrissur in Kerala, have gained recognition from UNESCO after they became the nation's first entrants in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities. The group of global cities also includes some of the most developed cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Hamburg, Athens, Incheon, Bristol, and Dublin.