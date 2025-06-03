Kerch Bridge bombed after blows to Russian rail lines and airbases — What’s behind Ukraine’s strategy?

Ukraine on Tuesday (June 3) claimed responsibility for the underwater explosion that damaged the Kerch Bridge — the strategic lifeline connecting Russia to occupied Crimea. The move marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s broader campaign to disrupt Russia’s military logistics deep within its own territory. Ukraine’s latest attack on the Kerch Bridge follows a series of major blows to Russian airbases and railway links. Here’s what’s behind the strategy.

A series of strikes The bridge bombing came just 48 hours after Ukraine launched a sweeping drone assault on four Russian airbases — stretching across the Arctic, Siberia, and the Far East — destroying over 40 military aircraft, including long-range bombers. Around the same time, two key railway bridges collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, derailing trains and killing at least seven people.

Underwater precision: The Kerch operation Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) described the bridge attack as a “unique special operation” involving the detonation of 1,100 kilograms of explosives planted on the seabed near the bridge’s foundation. The resulting blast damaged a critical support pillar, according to video evidence released by the agency.

The operation temporarily halted traffic across the 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge early Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon. Russian authorities acknowledged the closures but have not disclosed the extent of the damage.

The SBU said no civilians were harmed in the operation.

Why the Kerch Bridge is vital Built by Russia after annexing Crimea in 2014, the Kerch Bridge is the Kremlin’s main logistical route into occupied southern Ukraine. It supports the movement of troops, ammunition, food, and fuel — particularly into the contested Zaporizhzhia region.

Disabling or degrading the bridge not only delays military shipments but also delivers a symbolic blow to Moscow’s claim of secure control over Crimea.

Railway attacks compound pressure On June 1, explosions caused two railway bridges in Russia’s border regions to collapse, derailing both passenger and freight trains. Seven people were killed and over 100 injured. Russia’s Investigative Committee labeled the incidents as “acts of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine.

While Kyiv has not claimed direct responsibility for the bridge collapses, Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) confirmed that a Russian military freight train carrying food and fuel to Crimea had been targeted.

Drone raids on airbases stretch Russian defenses Ukraine’s June 1 drone operation was one of the most far-reaching of the war. Drones struck four military airbases across three time zones — an attack that reportedly took more than a year to plan. Ukrainian officials say over 40 warplanes were destroyed, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers capable of launching conventional and nuclear weapons.

Strategic goals behind the attacks The string of attacks — targeting airbases, railway lines, and the Crimean bridge — reflects a well-orchestrated plan with multiple objectives:

Disrupt logistics: By striking Russia’s main transport arteries, Ukraine aims to delay or deny crucial supplies to front-line forces.

Erode morale: Attacking deep within Russia exposes the vulnerability of supposedly secure infrastructure.

Regain momentum: The strikes could serve as a prelude to future Ukrainian counteroffensives.

Pressure for peace: With negotiations stalled, Ukraine may be seeking to strengthen its bargaining position.