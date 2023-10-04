Kevin McCarthy becomes first person ever to be outed as US House Speaker, says ‘don’t regret standing up for…'
Kevin McCarthy became the first person in 134 years to be ousted as speaker of the US House of Representatives after a rebellion by Republican hardliners led by Matt Gaetz. McCarthy will not seek the speakership again in the next election, which is expected to be held on 11 October.