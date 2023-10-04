Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker: What’s next for leaderless US House?
Patrick McHenry, Republican of North Carolina, is now the speaker pro-tem. Under the rules, he is limited in his powers and likely unable to conduct any normal legislative business
The conservative revolt that brought down now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has left the chamber in a state of paralysis until a new speaker is found. That raises the chances of a US government shutdown next month and a delay in further Ukraine assistance. Here are the next steps the House faces: