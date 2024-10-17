Key Lawmakers Push to Cut Off Huawei Suppliers From US Chip Gear

Key US lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration to block Huawei Technologies Co. suppliers from buying American chipmaking gear, escalating efforts to prevent the sanctioned Chinese telecom giant from making progress on semiconductor manufacturing.

Bloomberg
Updated17 Oct 2024, 01:36 AM IST
Key Lawmakers Push to Cut Off Huawei Suppliers From US Chip Gear
Key Lawmakers Push to Cut Off Huawei Suppliers From US Chip Gear

Key US lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration to block Huawei Technologies Co. suppliers from buying American chipmaking gear, escalating efforts to prevent the sanctioned Chinese telecom giant from making progress on semiconductor manufacturing. 

The top Republican and Democrat on the House China Select Committee outlined their concerns in a letter Wednesday to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, whose agency oversees a pivotal trade restriction list as well as broader export controls on advanced chips and manufacturing tools. They pointed to Chinese companies Pengxinxu, SwaySure Technology, Qingdao Si’En and “potentially many others” as likely members of Huawei’s “clandestine network,” citing Bloomberg reporting.

The US and its allies have broadly blocked sales of the most advanced chips and manufacturing gear to China, including from three American firms — Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp. — as well as Dutch lithography system maker ASML Holding NV and Japanese toolmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Washington has also imposed additional sanctions on a host of Chinese companies, including Huawei and Shanghai-based partner Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., that bar purchases of American technology without a US government license. Chinese companies not on the so-called entity list can still access fairly mature chip equipment without Washington’s approval. 

“We must continue in our efforts to deny Huawei, and similar firms, the ability to access US technology,” wrote Committee Chairman John Moolenaar, a Republican, and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat. Failing in that effort would only benefit a small number of US chip tool companies “at the expense of chipmakers worldwide who cannot sell their chips, undermining the intent of the Huawei listing, and harm our national security,” they said. 

A Commerce Department spokesperson said they “have received the letter and will respond through the appropriate channels.”

The goal of the US-led campaign is to prevent China from developing a cutting-edge semiconductor industry that could benefit its military. Washington is particularly focused on Huawei, which unveiled a smartphone last year that was powered by an advanced 7-nanometer chip from SMIC. The processor was widely considered a major breakthrough that was difficult to achieve given existing technology curbs, prompting calls for further restrictions and a US government probe. 

Since then, the Commerce Department has revoked licenses that had allowed American chipmakers to sell to Huawei — a step the lawmakers applauded in their missive Wednesday — and officials have been weighing additional sanctions on specific Huawei suppliers, including some of the companies named in the letter. A more recent proposal would add more than 120 Chinese companies to the entity list and impose fresh curbs on chip and tool sales to China — but with a carve-out for key allies. 

That has set off alarm bells for chip equipment companies, which all view the world’s second-largest economy as a crucial market. ASML sees China accounting for 20% of total revenue next year, Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said Wednesday, while noting that the firm is taking a “cautious view” due to the possibility of further regulations. 

US companies, meanwhile, have been lobbying hard against any additional measures from Washington without comparable steps from Japan and the Netherlands. They’ve argued that further unilateral controls would be devastating for American industry while allowing foreign competitors to gain ground in China. 

US officials tried a hardball negotiating tactic this summer to get allies on board: warning that they could directly curb the China sales of foreign companies, a step seen abroad as a draconian overreach. But allies are largely uninterested in meeting the chip control demands of a presidential administration that will leave office in January. Japan in particular fears retaliation from China should it follow Washington’s wishes.

The lawmakers expressed concern that “drawn-out negotiations” have let Huawei stockpile chip tools needed to rebuild its supply chains. Cutting off Huawei suppliers from that gear would “demonstrate to our allies and partners the seriousness and fairness with which the US government executes its export control policy,” they wrote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 01:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldKey Lawmakers Push to Cut Off Huawei Suppliers From US Chip Gear

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.