Khaleda Zia death: PM Modi says former PM's contributions towards India-Bangladesh relations will be remembered

Khaleda Zia death: Condoling the death of former Bangladesh PM Begum Khaleda Zia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her contributions towards India-Bangladesh relations will be remembered.

Zia passed away on December 30 after suffering from a prolonged illness. She was 80.

In a post on X, PM Modi offered his condolences to her family, and said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

Noting that Zia was the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, PM Modi said, “…her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.”