Khaleda Zia dies at 80: Life, legacy and rule of Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister

Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, died on Tuesday, December 30, after suffering from prolonged illness. She was 80.

Begum Zia, the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) breathed her last at 6 am, according to a statement issued by her party.

The two-time former Prime Minister's death comes at a crucial time in Bangladesh's democratic history. Her son, Tarique Rahman, widely considered the front-runner to be the next prime minister of Bangladesh, returned to the country after 17 years in exile ahead of landmark general elections in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Rahman, who has lived in London since 2008, is expected to become the country's new leader if the BNP emerges as the largest party.

Rahman's return comes in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being ousted last year. Hasina is living in exile in India and her party is unlikely to be permitted to take part in the elections.

Who was Begum Khaleda Zia? Begum Zia is one of Bangladesh’s most influential political figures and a two-time prime minister, best known as the longtime chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Alongside now exiled Sheikh Hasina, Zia dominated the country’s politics for more than three decades, shaping a deeply polarised political landscape.

Begum Zia served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006. She was the first woman in Bangladesh's history and second in the Muslim world (after Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan) to head a democratic government as prime minister. Her first term as Bangladesh's PM marked Bangladesh’s return to parliamentary democracy after years of military rule

Advertisement

Begum Khaleda Zia's father had migrated to what was then West Pakistan following Partition from Jalpaiguri in India where he had run a tea business. She studied at Dinajpur Government Girls High School and later at Surendranath College.

Born on August 15, 1945, in Dinajpur (then East Bengal), Begum Zia rose to prominence after the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. Ziaur Rahman, a former army chief and independence war hero, founded the BNP and ruled Bangladesh from 1977 until his death. Begum Zia had married Ziaur Rahman in 1960.

Ziaur Rahman was assassinated in 1981. BNP vice-president, Justice Abdus Sattar, took over as the acting president and also the chairman of the BNP. Justice Sattar was overthrown by the then Chief of the Bangladesh Army, General Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who declared martial law on March 24, 1982.

Advertisement

BNP Vice President in 1983 Begim Zia formally took over as chairperson of the BNP in 1984 and emerged as a central figure in the mass movement against Ershad, which led to his fall in 1990.

Begum Zia denounced the rigged election of 1986 and did not participate in the election while her rivals from Awami League, Jamaat-e-Islami and Communist Party of Bangladesh joined the election under Jatiya Party-led rule.

Begum Zia was detained seven times from 1983 to 1990. She led the mobilisation of BNP's student front, Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD) and they won 270 of 321 student unions across the country. These students were instrumental in the movement that led to the fall of Ershad's regime in 1990.

Advertisement

First Woman PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia became the country's first woman prime minister in 1991. She became the prime minister for a second consecutive term in 1996 after the BNP had a landslide victory. She resigned within a month as her second term was marred by allegations of corruption, political violence, Islamist militancy, and strained civil-military relations.

The BNP lost the fresh election in June 1996. In 1999, the BNP formed a four-party opposition alliance in 1999 with the Jatiya Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Islami Oikya Jote and launched several agitation programs against the ruling Awami League.

Begum Zia was elected in five separate parliamentary constituencies in the general elections of 1991, 1996 and 2001. In 2008, she won in all three constituencies from where she contested.

Advertisement

Rivalry with Sheikh Hasina Khaleda Zia’s rivalry with Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League and daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is one of South Asia’s most enduring political feuds.

The bitter personal and political animosity between the two leaders has often paralysed governance, triggered street protests, and led to repeated election boycotts.

In September 2007, Begum Zia was arrested on charges of corruption.

After Sheikh Hasina returned to power in 2009, Begum Zia faced a series of corruption cases. In 2018, she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and sentenced to prison, effectively barring her from contesting elections. She has consistently denied wrongdoing, calling the cases politically motivated.

Due to deteriorating health, she was released from prison in 2020 and allowed to remain under house arrest, later receiving medical treatment abroad.