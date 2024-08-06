Khaleda Zia, Muhammad Yunus, Nahid Islam: Who are the key leaders taking lead amid Bangladesh turmoil

Bangladesh is set to get a new government as the country's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday. The country's Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman took the responsibility for forming the interim government and reportedly held meetings with key political parties in the country.

The development came in the backdrop of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday amid violent protests. Meanwhile, the dissolved Bangladesh parliament cleared the way for new elections to replace the longtime prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Amid the political developments in the country, several key names, apart from that of the Army chief, have emerged. Here's a look at who these key Bangladeshi leader are and what's their take towards India:

1. Khaleda Zia: Zia, the arch-rival of Hasina, is the former Bangladesh prime minister and the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). After Hasina's resignation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin also ordered Zia's release from house arrest. She was convicted on corruption charges by Hasina's government in 2018. She was officially released on Tuesday.

Zia served as the Bangladesh Prime Minister three times. She took over as the PM in 1991, becoming the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She became the prime minister for a second consecutive term in 1996. But she had to resign within a month. Zia was re-elected in 2001 and ruled till 2006.

Under Khaleda Zia's rule, Bangladesh is said to have a rocky relationship with India. During her tenure, India faced challenges related to cross-border terrorism. In its Annual Report 2004-2005, India had expressed concern over the activities of the terrorist groups operating from “the territory of Bangladesh through diplomatic channels, as also in the bilateral meetings between India and Bangladesh.”

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) opposition leader and two-time ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia waves at a rally organised by the BNP and its allies in Dhaka on September 27, 2011.

2. Muhammad Yunus: The name of Muhammad Yunus made headlines when he said he was "hurt" by India's response to the Bangladesh protest and violence. He told The Indian Express, "When India says it’s internal affairs, it hurts me. If there is a fire in the brother’s house, how can I say it is an internal affair? Diplomacy has a much richer vocabulary than saying it is their internal affair."

Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Yunus, who is currently in Paris for the Olympics, has reportedly accepted the role of chief adviser for the interim government. The coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demanded swift formation of interim government headed by Yunus, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Yunus is a Bangladeshi economist and Nobel laureate. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. He is the Founder of Grameen Bank. A longtime opponent of the ousted leader, Yunus was accused of corruption by her government and tried on charges he said were motivated by vengance. He received the Nobel in 2006 for work pioneering microlending.

angladesh Nobel Peace Prize winner and microcredit pioneer Muhammad Yunus delivers a speech during the Global Social Business Summit, held at the Austria Center, in Vienna, on November 8, 2012.

3. General Waker-Uz-Zaman: The Army Chief of Bangladesh, Zaman, was the first to confirm the resignation of Hasina and announced, "I'm taking all responsibility."

Waker-Uz-Zaman, 58, assumed the duties of army chief on June 23 for a period of three years - the normal tenure for the position. Born in Dhaka in 1966, he holds a Masters degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King's College, London, according to the Bangladesh Army website.

Zaman has also been associated with the modernisation of the army, the army website said. Prior to becoming the army chief, he served as the Chief of General Staff for little over six months - a role in which he oversaw, among other things, military operations and intelligence, Bangladesh's role in UN peacekeeping operations, and budget.

Zaman maintains cordial ties with India, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi meets Bangladesh Army, Chief of the Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman during his visit in Bangladesh, at Bangladesh Army headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.

4. Nahid Islam: Nahid Islam is a Sociology student. He served as a National Coordinator for the 'Students Against Discrimination' Movement, which demanded reforms to the quota system for government jobs, NDTV reported. He has been has been vocal against Sheikh Hasina's party, calling them "terrorists" on the roads. He appeared as the face of the campaign that led to Hasina's ouster.