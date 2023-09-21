Khalistan leaders shot dead: Canada blames India, Pakistan says ‘regular killing'3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:16 PM IST
India and Canada seems to have been on the brink of straining ties as Canadian Prime Minister announced that they are investigating the death of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death on ‘Canadian soil’ and alleged that there is “credible allegations" that Indian Government agents were linked to the 18 June slaying.