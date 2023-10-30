Khalistan referendum: Over 2 lakh cast vote on ‘Sikh independence’ in Canada

More than two lakh people cast their votes in two unofficial Khalistan referendums in Canada amid growing tensions with India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Vancouver Sun, people voted in Surrey on Sunday. It was the second referendum on Khalistan held by Surrey Gurdwara where pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June.

Also, the US-based group Sikhs For Justice held a second round of voting in British Columbia for its unofficial referendum to create an independent Sikh state, CBC news reported.

In the latest round of voting over the demand for Khalistan, roughly 65,000 people had arrived in Surrey to register their votes.

The first voting for the Khalistan referendum was organised on September 10 in British Columbia but remained incomplete.

Referendum co-organiser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun told media that they are planning more voting on the Khalistan referendum in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Calgary, and Montreal in 2024.

India and Canada's ties hit rock bottom last month when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential link of Indian officials in the killing of Nijjar in June.

India had rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated". India had also asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil and suspended visa services for Canadians.

However, last week India resumed some visa services in the country, saying the move was a "good sign" after "an anxious time" for many Canadians.

India resumed services for entry, business, medical, and conference visas on October 26.

The Indian easing of the visa ban came days after Canada said it was recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India. That decision came after Canada said New Delhi warned it would strip their diplomatic immunity -- something Canadian officials characterized as a violation of the Geneva Convention.

Around 2 million Canadians, some 5% of the overall population, have Indian heritage. India is also Canada's largest source of foreign students, at roughly 40%.

