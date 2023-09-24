The dossier put up by the Indian intelligence agencies contains chilling details of the Khalistan terror network operating in Canada and reveals how individuals have been radicalized and trained for carrying out terrorist activities in India, with connections to prominent Khalistani elements and organizations abroad.

One of the key figures in this network is Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, a resident of Chakk Kalan in Ludhiana, Punjab, who emigrated to Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, in 2012 and later became a permanent resident there. The dossier outlines his transformation from an ordinary immigrant to a radicalized individual with a dangerous agenda.

After his arrival in Canada, Mandeep Singh began attending Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Surrey, where he was exposed to anti-India speeches by Khalistan ideologues and other radical leaders. He also immersed himself in radical literature and books glorifying slain terrorists. His ultimate goal was to become a militant and seek vengeance for the killings of Sikh youths during the militancy era in Punjab.

Mandeep Singh's radicalization escalated when he established contact with Gajinder Singh, the chief of Dal Khalsa based in Pakistan, through Facebook in July 2015. Through Gajinder Singh, he was introduced to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist linked with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) whose murder and subsequent unproved allegations by the Canadian government against Indian agents triggered a major diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar provided Mandeep Singh with arms training along with three other Sikh youths in Mission Hill, B.C., Canada, in December 2015. This training involved the use of AK-47 and sniper rifles, with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in India.

Nijjar, in particular, motivated Mandeep Singh to carry out attacks in India and even provided financial support for his mission. Mandeep Singh was sent to India in February 2016 with instructions to target individuals including former Punjab Police official Moh. Azhar Alam, Shiv Sena leader Nishant Sharma, and Baba Mann Singh of Pehowa Wala.

However, upon his arrival in India, Mandeep Singh was arrested on May 24, 2016. A case was registered against him and Nijjar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act in the Ludhiana (Rural) district.

Despite the serious charges, Mandeep Singh managed to secure bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in January 2017. The case is still pending in the court.

The dossier also reveals that Mandeep Singh had connections with several other Sikh youths in Punjab who were in touch with him, further highlighting the network's reach within India.

Moninder Singh Bual

Apart from Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the dossier also sheds light on Moninder Singh Bual, currently based in Vancouver, Canada, and Parvkar Singh Dulai, residing in Surrey, B.C., Canada, both of whom are closely associated with various Khalistani outfits and have links to prominent Khalistani elements abroad.

Moninder Singh Bual's father-in-law, Avtar Singh Narwal, was a known terrorist associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit. Narwal had close ties to Talwinder Singh Parmar, the slain terrorist known for masterminding the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing which killed 329 people.

Bual was also closely associated with Nijjar. Notably, Bual sent Nijjar to Thailand in January 2015 to assist Jagtar Singh Tara, who had been arrested by Thai authorities at the time. Bual allegedly met Tara in a Thai jail to discuss legal measures for his release.

In mid-2014, Bual had a meeting with Jagtar, alias Jaggi Johal, a UK national who is currently incarcerated in connection with targeted killings in Punjab. This meeting was arranged through their common friend, Baljit Singh, who hails from London. During their encounter, they discussed the prevailing situation in Punjab and explored the idea of producing a movie centred around the lives of Sukhdev Singh ‘Sukha’ and Harjinder Singh ‘Jinda’, the assassins of former army chief general AS Vaidya, portraying the two as “heroes".

Sukha and Jinda had assassinated General Vaidya for his role in leading Operation Bluestar, the 1984 army operation to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The movie justifies the 1986 crime in Pune for which both were hanged in 1992.

Parvkar Singh Dulai, aka Parry Dulai

Parry Dulai, residing in Surrey, BC, Canada, gained recognition as an activist affiliated with the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and as the owner of a Punjabi TV channel based in Surrey, BC, which was established in 2009. His controversial activities have raised concerns about his connections with various Khalistani organizations and individuals both within Canada and abroad.

In November 2015, Parry Dulai, along with Satinder Pal Singh Gill, visited Pakistan and held meetings with Wadhawa Singh and other Pakistan-based Khalistani elements, including officials from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, regarding anti-India activities. He was known to maintain contact with Jaggi Johal through social media platforms.

Parry Dulai has been closely associated with Nijjar and Bhagat Singh Brar, the son of Lakhbir Singh, also known as Rode, the chief of ISYF. He has also maintained close ties with Ranjit Singh, known as Neeta, the chief of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), and other pro-Khalistan elements.

In collaboration with Moninder Singh Bual and Satinder Pal Singh Gill, Parry Dulai was instrumental in forming the Sikh Liberation Front (SLF) to support the Khalistani movement. Notably, in May 2017, he allegedly supplied weapons to a local ISYF/BKI module with the active support of Lakhbir Singh Rode based in Pakistan.

Recent intelligence suggests that some of Parry Dulai's associates encouraged him to target the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, Sumedh Singh Saini. Dulai is believed to possess detailed information about Saini's security arrangements and movements, including a recent attempt to visit Himachal Pradesh with only two security personnel protecting him.

Canadian authorities added Parry Dulai's name, along with that of Bhagat Singh Brar, to Canada's no-fly list in May 2018 due to concerns about their alleged involvement in terrorist-related activities. West Jet, a Canadian airline, refused to allow him to board Flight 702 from Vancouver to Toronto on May 17, 2018, based on these suspicions.

Formation of Sikh Liberation Front (SLF)

Bual, in collaboration with Parvakar Singh, alias Parry Dulai, and Satinder Pal Singh Gill, played a pivotal role in establishing a new organization called the "Sikh Liberation Front (SLF)." This organization appears to be a merger of three previously existing groups: the "Khalistan Activist Federation (USA)," the "National Sikh Youth Federation (USA)," and "Azaadi (Canada)." The SLF is believed to be actively supporting the Khalistani movement.

