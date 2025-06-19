Khalistanis using Canada as base to promote, fund violence in India: Canada's intelligence admits; what report says

For the first time, Canada's top intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has formally acknowledged that Khalistani extremists are operating from Canadian soil to promote their agenda, raise funds, and plan acts of violence in India.

CSIS released its annual report on Wednesday, outlining some key concerns and threats to Canada's national security.

Canada intelligence agency CSIS report categorically states, “Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India.”

India has long voiced concerns over Khalistani extremists operating from Canadian soil, but Canada had largely ignored or overlooked the issue until now.

What did CSIS report say The CSIS report confirmed that Canada has become a safe haven for anti-India elements, validating India's concerns that have been raised for years.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney “agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to the relationship” and decided to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals.

At the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries, according to a press release from the Prime Minister of Canada.

The Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE) threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to create an independent nation state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab in India.

The report noted that since the mid-1980s, the PMVE threat in Canada has manifested primarily through CBKEs.

"A small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India. In particular, real and perceived Khalistani extremism emerging from Canada continues to drive Indian foreign interference activities in Canada," the report reads.

This revelation, part of CSIS's latest annual report, has reignited concerns about foreign interference and extremist activity within Canada, particularly in the context of its sensitive diplomatic relationship with India.

Canada's own intelligence security has confirmed what New Delhi has long maintained -- Canada has become a safe haven for anti-India elements.

The report called for sustained vigilance against both external influence campaigns and domestic extremist financing networks

"These activities attempt to steer Canada's positions into alignment with India's interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan," added the report.

India-Canada relations over Khalistan issues Tensions escalated after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in 2023 that his government had “credible allegations” linking India to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

India firmly rejected the claims, calling them "absurd" and "motivated," and accused Canada of harbouring extremist and anti-India elements.

In the aftermath, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared “persons of interest” by Canadian authorities investigating Nijjar's killing. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced criticism for inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit, with some Sikh advocates and his own MPs expressing disapproval. However, Carney defended his decision, citing India's significance in global affairs.

Carney emphasised India's status as the world's fourth-largest economy and most populous country, making it a crucial player in addressing global challenges.