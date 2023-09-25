Khalistani group Sikh for Justice calls for protests outside Indian embassies in Canada

Khalistani group Sikh for Justice calls for protests outside Indian embassies in Canada1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Reuters quoted Jatinder Singh Grewal, a director for Sikh for Justice in Canada, as saying that his organisation will lead the protests outside the Indian embassies and consulates in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver over Nijjar's killing
Amid the heightened tensions between India and Canada, a Khalistani group Sikh for Justice has called for protests outside the Indian embassies in Canadian cities on Monday, said a report by news agency Reuters.
