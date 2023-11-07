comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 1.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208 -0.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 383.1 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.6 -0.37%
Business News/ News / World/  Khalistani leader Pannun's Air India Threat: Delhi, Punjab airports bar visitors
Back Back

Khalistani leader Pannun's Air India Threat: Delhi, Punjab airports bar visitors

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Delhi and Punjab airport operators have been instructed to stop issuing airport entry passes following a threat to target an Air India flight on November 19

Delhi and Punjab airport operators have been instructed to stop issuing airport entry passes following a threat to target an Air India flight on November 19 (AFP)Premium
Delhi and Punjab airport operators have been instructed to stop issuing airport entry passes following a threat to target an Air India flight on November 19 (AFP)

The airport operators in Delhi and Punjab have been instructed to cease issuing airport entry passes to visitors for the next few days. The directive comes from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in India a few days after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SJF), released a video threatening to target an Air India flight on November 19. 

Last week, Pannun issued a video, where he was heard saying, “We are asking all Sikhs to avoid boarding Air India flights on November 19. On that day, there will be a global blockade, and Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after November 19. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India."

It is to be noted here that the ICC World Cup final is scheduled to be held on November 19. 

What did the BCAS order say?

‘Issue of TAEP’s (temporary airport entry pass) entry of visitors to the terminal building of the IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport (in Delhi) and sale of visitors entry tickets will be banned,’ BCAS order stated.

It added that the step was being taken as a precautionary measure following continuous threat messages shared by the central agencies regarding “threat to civil aviation installations over all India airport like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools and aviation training schools."

The regulatory authority has ordered a 100% secondary ladder point check (SLPC) requirement for all Air India flights at 161 airports, including those in Punjab, to enhance security measures.

The SLPC protocol mandates airline staff to conduct passenger and hand-luggage frisks after airport security clearance by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before boarding an aircraft, enhancing safety measures.

Accordingly, the order reads, ‘100% SLPC for all Air India flights at 161 Airport and airports in Punjab.’

The BCAS also sent the order to the Home affairs ministry (MHA).

Meanwhile, India has urged Canada to enhance security measures for Air India flights in response to a threat from the pro-Khalistani group. They have also called for action against the individual responsible for issuing the threat.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 04:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App