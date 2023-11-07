Khalistani leader Pannun's Air India Threat: Delhi, Punjab airports bar visitors
Delhi and Punjab airport operators have been instructed to stop issuing airport entry passes following a threat to target an Air India flight on November 19
The airport operators in Delhi and Punjab have been instructed to cease issuing airport entry passes to visitors for the next few days. The directive comes from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in India a few days after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SJF), released a video threatening to target an Air India flight on November 19.