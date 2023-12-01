What Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun's failed murder attempt means for India-US ties?
The US indictment accuses an Indian official of recruiting Nikhil Gupta to kill Pannun, linking Gupta to the murder of another Khalistani separatist in Canada. These allegations raise questions about the nature of India-US ties and their response to similar accusations from Canada.
The Indian Government is faced with a dilemna as allegation of murdering, attempting to murder Khalistani separatist on foreign soil mount with US now joining Canada in allegations. An India designated ‘terrorist’, and pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is now at the crux of possible bitterness in ties between India and US, if the former does not tread carefully.