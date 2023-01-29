Among various incidents taking place globally, a shocking incident took place in Australia's Melbourne on 29 January when men from pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians who had the national flag in their hands, reported Free Press Journal.

Following the incident, the videos have gone viral.

It is to be known that the incident took place days after Hindu temples in Melbourne were defaced with pro-Bhindranwale slogans and anti-India graffiti on the walls by Khalistan supporters, added the report.

Dear @narendramodi ji , Just have a look at what #Khaistanis are doing to Indian citizens in Melbourne Australia.



Please find time from giving Chadars and Padma Vibhusham to openly anti India and Anti Hindu people and start caring for people who actually vote for you. pic.twitter.com/bad3XbteWb — Aniket Kandge (@AussieBhakt) January 29, 2023

In the video, people can see a group of men with Khalistani flags charging towards another group of people having Indian flags in their hands.

Also, another video shows a group of Khalistani supporters were seen attacking a mob of people carrying Indian flags in hands.

Sword wielding Khalistani runs towards Australian Hindus carrying the Tiranga at Khalistani event at Federation Square today. pic.twitter.com/PPSvFKO766 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 29, 2023

As per details, the police officers reported that one man was hurt during the fight. The area has been temporarily closed.