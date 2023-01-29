Khalistani supporters attack Indians in Melbourne, video goes viral1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:38 PM IST
- It is to be known that the incident took place days after Hindu temples in Melbourne were defaced with pro-Bhindranwale slogans and anti-India graffiti on the walls by Khalistan supporters.
Among various incidents taking place globally, a shocking incident took place in Australia's Melbourne on 29 January when men from pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians who had the national flag in their hands, reported Free Press Journal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×