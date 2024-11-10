Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, arrested over Milton shootout

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a ‘potential’ involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, arrested over Milton shootout
Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, arrested over Milton shootout

Separatist leader Arsh Dalla was arrested by Canadian authorities on Sunday in connection with a recent shooting incident in Milton. He was designated an “individual terrorist” by Indian authorities last year and considered a ‘successor’ to slain Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi had previously urged its Canadian counterparts to make a provisional arrest of the fugitive.

According to an India Today report, the Khalistani leader was arrested by the Canadian police over his suspected involvement in the armed confrontation last month. Indian security agencies have also received confirmation about his detention.

The Halton Police began its investigation in late October after a shooting in Milton town. An official release indicates that the police was contacted after two men visited a hospital in the Guelph region. 

“One of the males was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound apparently suffered in Halton region. The other was not injured. The HRPS Major Crime Bureau is now investigating and both males have been arrested,” the police note added.

The development comes at a time when ties between the two countries have become increasingly strained following allegations of Indian involvement in the murder of Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed in September last year that there was ‘credible evidence’ linking Indian government agents to the killing. Ottawa also alleged at the end of last month that senior BJP leader and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was behind plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

New Delhi has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them "absurd" and "motivated" — and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

India also issued a furious rebuttal earlier in November after Canadian authorities listed the country as a cyberthreat adversary for the first time. Ottawa also suggested that state-sponsored actors could be spying against it — an allegation that New Delhi has dubbed “another example” of the Canadian strategy to “attack India.”

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 05:02 PM IST
