Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla’s legal woes pile up: Terrorism, firearms, and now domestic violence case

Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist with over 50 murder charges against him, arrested in Canada in late October, may also be facing domestic violence case in British Columbia, Hindustan Times report said.

Court documents from British Columbia show that Arsh Dalla, who is already facing charges in Ontario related to discharging a firearm, has a case labeled with the letter "K" — a designation in the province used for intimate partner violence, according to the news report.

Arsh Dalla, a resident of Surrey, British Columbia, in Canada, is wanted by both the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India, with the NIA offering a bounty of ₹10 lakh for his capture.

Dalla is scheduled to appear in a provincial court in Abbotsford on December 19, facing charges of assault and mischief, as per the report. This is in addition to the ongoing legal proceedings against him in Ontario, where he was arrested by Halton Regional Police on October 28 in connection with a shooting incident. The police have not disclosed the names of the individuals arrested but confirmed that one of them was a 28-year-old resident of Surrey, identified as Arshdeep Gill in court documents.

Arshdeep Singh Gill aka Arsh Dalla was first reportedly brought before the British Columbia court on February 23, 2024, and was noted to have been born in 1996. He appeared before a provincial court in Surrey in connection with assault charges as well. Gill's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Major Crime Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service, which is looking into the shooting incident. Both Gill and his co-defendant have been charged with “Discharging Firearm with Intent.”

Also Read | Trudeau govt dismisses media report linking Modi, Jaishankar to Nijjar killing

Gill, considered an associate of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was reportedly killed in Surrey in June 2023, has been labeled a terrorist by the Indian government. However, these charges have not been tested in a Canadian court.

The Indian government has sought Gill’s extradition, but Canadian authorities have not yet honored this request. In January 2023, Gill was designated a terrorist by India, accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing, and extortion in Punjab.

Also Read | India trashes Canadian media reports on Nijjar killing