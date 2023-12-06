Delhi Police on alert after after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to attack Parliament ‘on or before Dec 13’
The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatened to attack the Parliament building. Khalistani terrorist Gutpatwant Singh Pannun has released a new video in which he said, "will shake the very foundations of Parliament", on or before 13 December, the anniversary of the 2001 attack, according to media reports.