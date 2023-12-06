The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatened to attack the Parliament building. Khalistani terrorist Gutpatwant Singh Pannun has released a new video in which he said, "will shake the very foundations of Parliament", on or before 13 December, the anniversary of the 2001 attack, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pannun released a video that featured a poster with his photo alongside Afzal Guru, the terrorist who attacked the Indian Parliament and was hanged in 2013. The poster also read, "Delhi bangea Khalistan". Pannun said a conspiracy to kill him by Indian agencies had failed.

Mint could not verify the reports.

Follwing Pannun's threat, a senior police officer said, “No one will be allowed to disturb law and order".

"When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi.

Indian security agencies are also on high alert. India Today reported that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had given directions to Pannun to further their agenda of propagating the anti-India narrative.

Last month, the US daily said that the US authorities foiled a plot to kill Pannun and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

The US federal prosecutors also charged a 52-year-old Indian national Nikhil Gupta working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic in June on allegations of conspiring to murder for hire, and Washington requested his extradition in August, according to the US Ministry of Justice.

The US has said it will wait to see the results of the investigation announced by India concerning allegations of the involvement of the Indian official in a plot to assassinate Pannun.

India has described it as a "matter of concern" and asserted that follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of a panel investigating the allegations.

Previously, Pannun had released a video urging Sikhs not to fly via Air India after 19 November as their lives could be under threat.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has booked the Sikh separatists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

