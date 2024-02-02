Gunshots were fired at the home of an associate linked to the pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canadian media revealed that the targeted residence belonged to Simranjeet Singh. However, no injuries were reported.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that on February 1, around 1:21 am, they received a notification about gunfire directed at a residence. Frontline officers promptly responded to the scene and found evidence indicative of a shooting.

As per reports, the Surrey detachment of the RCMP confirmed the "shots fired incident at a residence in South Surrey."

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, with witnesses reporting that bullets struck both a parked car and the house.

The investigation into the incident is being carried out by Surrey RCMP's Major Crime Section. Authorities state that they consider this an isolated occurrence, and investigators are actively working to ascertain the motive behind the incident, as mentioned in the release.

Earlier on January 27, Jody Thomas, Canada's outgoing National Security Advisor (NSA), underscored on Saturday that India is actively collaborating in the probe of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist by India.

Describing the altering relationship as an "evolution," Thomas, as reported by Canada-based CTV News, stated that progress has been achieved in strengthening this relationship.

In September last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted that there were "credible allegations" suggesting the possible involvement of the Indian government in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June 2023. India dismissed these allegations as baseless and driven by ulterior motives. Subsequently, the relationship between India and Canada became tense.

In December of the same year, Justin Trudeau disclosed that he had made the allegations public, anticipating that the information would eventually be leaked.

(With inputs from agencies)

