Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing: Canada possesses Indian diplomats' communications in probe: Report
Canadian government gathers intelligence on the death of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, straining relations with India.
The Canadian government, in an investigation spanning several months, has collected a combination of human and signals intelligence related to the death of the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar that has significantly strained relations with India, as per sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CBC News.