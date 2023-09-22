The Canadian government, in an investigation spanning several months, has collected a combination of human and signals intelligence related to the death of the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar that has significantly strained relations with India, as per sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CBC News .

As per a report by CBC News, the intelligence gathered encompasses communications that involve Indian officials, including diplomats from India who were present in Canada, according to sources within the Canadian government.

The report noted that the intelligence was not exclusively sourced from Canada; some of it was supplied by an undisclosed ally within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

During a diplomatic crisis that developed discreetly, Canadian officials made multiple visits to India in an effort to secure cooperation in the investigation into the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Khalistani terrorist Nijar was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple located in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. It has been reported that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had cautioned him about the potential risks to his safety, the report said.

Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser, Jody Thomas, undertook two visits to India as part of this situation. The first visit occurred over a four-day period in mid-August, and the second visit spanned five days during this month.

Notably, the second visit coincided with a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to CBC News citing Canadian sources, in private discussions, Indian officials have not refuted the accusation central to this case. This accusation suggests that there is evidence indicating potential involvement of the Indian government in the killing of a Canadian citizen within Canadian territory, CBC noted.

"I can assure you that the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons … was not done lightly," Trudeau said Thursday in New York after attending the United Nations General Assembly, adding, "It was done with the utmost seriousness."

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday (local time) said he will not be going into the substance of private diplomatic conversations. However, he said that the US is consulting with Ottawa closely and is in touch with the Indian government as well.

Addressing a press briefing, Sullivan said the US supports the efforts that are being taken in the investigation and perpetrators held to account. He rejected the reports that are trying to create a gap between the US and Canada on the issue.

In response to a question on the ongoing fierce diplomatic standoff, Sullivan said, "As soon as we heard from the Canadian Prime Minister publicly about the allegations. We went out publicly ourselves and expressed our deep concern about them. Our support for a law enforcement process to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. Not going to get into the substance of private diplomatic conversations, but we are in constant contact with our Canadian counterparts. We are consulting with them closely. We support the efforts that they are undertaking in this investigation, and we have also been in touch with the Indian government as well."

(With inputs from agencies)