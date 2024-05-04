Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Canada Police arrests 3 Indians, probes ‘possible ties’ with Modi govt | 10 points
Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Three Indian men, Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar, are arrested by Canadian police in connection with the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Canada Police has arrested three Indian men in connection with the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police named the three men as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22. The police said they were probing whether the men had ties to the Modi government, Reuters reported.