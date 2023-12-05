Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode dies in Pakistan due to heart attack: Report
Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, one of the accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Kanishka, has died in Pakistan due to a heart attack
Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, one of the accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Kanishka, has died in Pakistan due to a heart attack as per the media reports. Lakhbir Singh, 72, was a self-styled head of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and nephew of slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Lakhbir Singh’s brother and former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode confirmed the news of his death. Rode was cremated in Pakistan yesterday. He was listed as an ‘individual terrorist’ under the UA(P)A and had fled to Pakistan.