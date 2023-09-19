India-Canada News: The United States expressed ‘deep concerns’ over accusations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Khalistani terrorist in British Columbia in June, the White House said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, “We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today."

"We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," the statement added.

The remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

Trudeau, accusing India of Nijjar's murder, comes days after he was stuck in Delhi for two days after the conclusion of the Group of 20 summit as his aircraft developed a snag.

During the G20 Summit, both Modi and Trudeau repeatedly had a testy meeting. Trade talks have been derailed between the two nations. Canada cancelled a trade mission to India that was planned for the fall.

Now, Trudeau's accusing India of Nijjar's murder has shown how low India-Canada relations have plummeted.

"Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said on Monday.

He added, "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty...In the strongest possible terms, I continue to urge the government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter".

However, India has rejected allegations by Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, said, “We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister."

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the statement said.