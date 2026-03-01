Khamenei death news live updates: Iran's Supreme leader killed; 40 days of mourning announced after US-Israel strikes

Khamenei death news live updates: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and a staunch adversary of the West, was killed in the initial wave of a large-scale US and Israeli assault that continued into a second day on Sunday, as the two allies moved against the Islamic Republic.
Iranian state television confirmed his death early Sunday, several hours after President Donald Trump announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric, whom he called “one of the most evil people in History”.
Witnesses said that cheers rang out in parts of Tehran after Israeli reports first indicated Khamenei had been killed, while thick black smoke rose over the area where he was known to reside, according to AFP.
The strike followed weeks after Iranian authorities forcefully suppressed widespread protests, resulting in thousands of deaths.
Fresh explosions were heard across Tehran in the early hours, as Trump pledged to continue the offensive until the collapse of the Islamic Republic and called on security forces to refrain from intervening.
"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country," Trump said in a statement.
Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Khamenei death news
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and two top other officials will lead Iran in a transitional period after Khamenei's demise, state television reported.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee deferred all political programmes planned for Sunday in tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike, according to PTI.
A party spokesperson said the committee strongly denounced the attack, describing the strike on the Iranian leader as an inhuman, barbaric and cowardly act by the United States and Israel.
On X, Iraq’s Muqtada conveyed his “sadness and sorrow” while mourning Khamenei's death. He also announced three days of public mourning in Iraq.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Ayatollah Khamenei was killed early Saturday at his office “while he was carrying out tasks.”
Using satellite imagery, BBC Verify earlier confirmed extensive damage to sections of the Leadership House compound, which serves as Khamenei’s office in Tehran.
The Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said his death at the office disproved claims that he had been in hiding, describing such reports as “the enemy’s psychological warfare.”
Israel said it carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iran on Sunday, as the country grappled with uncertainty following the killing of its supreme leader in US and Israeli attacks that risked destabilising the broader Middle East, as per Reuters.
Hours after Washington and Tel Aviv announced that an airstrike had killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in what marked the most extensive campaign against Iran in decades, Iranian state media confirmed the death of the 86-year-old leader on Saturday.
The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that a three-member council, made up of the president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council, will temporarily take over all leadership responsibilities in the country.
State media reported that the 86-year-old Kahmenei was killed in an airstrike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran. Satellite photos from Airbus indicate that the site was heavily bombed, as per AP. Khamenei's death at his office “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance,” state TV said.
In a post on X, Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi wrote, “My fellow compatriots, Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran's bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history. With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history. Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset.”
He added, "Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well. To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail. This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran's stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future."
Pahlavi said the death of Khamenei could bring comfort to the kin of those who were killed in Iran's Lion and Sun National Revolution, calling the people to remain vigilant and united.
Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchild have been killed in the attacks, according to a report by Fars News Agency, which cited “informed sources” within the Supreme Leader’s office, as per BBC.
Fars also said that one of Khamenei’s daughters-in-law was believed to have been killed in the strikes.
Earlier reports had circulated alleging the deaths of Khamenei’s daughter-in-law and son-in-law, but those claims were subsequently denied.
Iran state television stated that 201 people had been killed and 747 injured in the strikes, citing the Red Crescent. Some 85 people were killed by a missile that hit a primary girls’ school in Hormozgan province, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, according to Bloomberg.
Celebrating Iranian Americans gathered in cities from Boston to Los Angeles on Saturday to mark the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and express optimism about a new chapter for their country, as per AFP.
In Los Angeles, which is home to one of the largest Iranian diaspora communities, demonstrators sang and chanted as they waved flags from the shah era and held up posters featuring US President Donald Trump. Some participants also wore T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Free Iran.”
Iranian state-affiliated media reported that the daughter and son-in-law of Ali Khamenei were killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Several other relatives, including a grandchild and a daughter-in-law, were also reported killed, as per AP.
Iran’s government announced 40 days of public mourning and a seven-day nationwide public holiday to mark Khamenei’s death, as per AP.
Iran state TV says Khamenei was at his Tehran compound when attack started.