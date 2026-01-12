Khamenei govt mobilises lakhs of pro-govt supporters in show of power and retaliation to civilian protests

People waving Iran's flag packed the capital's Enghelab (Revolution) Square as prayers were read for victims of what the government has termed 'riots'

Updated12 Jan 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral procession for members of security forces and civilians said to be killed in protests on Sunday, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran,
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral procession for members of security forces and civilians said to be killed in protests on Sunday, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran

Days after nationwide anti-government protests shook Iran, the nation drew tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators to the streets in a show of power.

Thousands of Iranians filled a major square in central Tehran on Monday to support the Islamic republic and mourn security forces killed during protests, state television pictures showed.

People waving Iran's flag packed the capital's Enghelab (Revolution) Square as prayers were read for victims of what the government has termed "riots".

Similar rallies were also under way in other cities after a call by President Masoud Pezeshkian, as per the images.

Rights groups based abroad say that while dozens of security force members have been killed, hundreds or even thousands of protesters have been shot dead in a crackdown, reported AP.

