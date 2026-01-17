Khamenei holds 'criminal' Trump responsible for casualties as death toll climbs over 3000 amid Iran protests

Anti-government protests have gripped Iran since 28 Dec. Protests which began against the fall of the Iranian Rial and dire economic situation of the nation, quickly turned into a call for the ouster of Khamenei-led government, and have since left over 3000 people dead, as per a rights group

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated17 Jan 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Drass, Jan 16 (ANI): People gather to express solidarity with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, amidst Iran's rising tensions, in Drass on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)
Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, on Saturday, held US President Donald Trump responsible for inflicting casualties, damage, and slander on Iranians during the protests, and described him as a ‘criminal’ as death toll in the nation crossed 3000, as per records by a rights group.

Khamenei further warned that his government “will not let domestic or international criminals go unpunished.” He claimed ‘those linked to Israel and US caused massive damages and killed several thousands’ in protests.

Iran has been roiled by anti-government protests calling for the ouster of Ayatollah Khameni-led government — during which over 3,000 people were killed, activists said on Saturday. Meanwhile, some reports claimed that the protest-hit country saw a "very slight rise" in internet activity after an eight-day blackout.

"The latest anti-Iran sedition was different in that the US President personally became involved," Iranian media quoted Khamenei as saying, reported Reuters.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

