Khamenei says Iran is in ‘no hurry’ to revive nuclear deal

A file photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

1 min read . 08:04 PM IST

Bloomberg

The US must lift all sanctions. Then we will verify and return to the nuclear deal and this is a definitive policy, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, adding that Iran has 'a lot of patience' and was able to withstand the economic pressures of the penalties