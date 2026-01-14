Khomeini ordered forces to ‘shoot on sight’ protestors? Death toll marks Iran’s bloodiest unrest since 1979 revolution

Activists say the death toll from Iran's nationwide protests has exceeded 2,500, as Iranians were able to make their first calls abroad in days on Tuesday after authorities cut communications during a violent crackdown on protestors, as reported by Associated Press.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, the number of fatalities had risen to at least 2,571 by early Wednesday.

Also Read | Iran using Russian tech to jam free internet services by Starlink? What we know

This toll far exceeds that of any previous wave of protests or unrest in Iran in recent decades, evoking memories of the turmoil surrounding the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Khomeini ordered “shoot on sight”? According to a report by Iran International citing sources, the nationwide killings during Iran’s most recent protests were carried out under direct orders from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the full awareness and consent of the heads of all three branches of government.

Iran International also reported that the Supreme National Security Council authorised the use of live ammunition and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij forces were primarily responsible for the shootings that resulted in the deaths.

Also Read | Khamenei Fires Back at Trump Over Support for Iranian Protesters

Iranian officials once again warned Trump against taking action, with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, responding to U.S. posturing by writing: “We declare the names of the main killers of the people of Iran: 1- Trump 2-” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AP reported.

Trump says, ‘keep protesting’ The demonstrations began in late December in anger over Iran’s ailing economy and soon targeted the theocracy, particularly 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Images obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press from demonstrations in Tehran showed graffiti and chants calling for Khamenei's death — something that could carry a death sentence.

As the reported toll grew Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!”

He added: “I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

However, hours later, Trump told reporters that his administration was awaiting an accurate report on the number of protesters that had been killed before acting “accordingly.”

Trump said about the Iranian security forces: “It would seem to me that they have been badly misbehaving, but that is not confirmed.”

Here's what Iranians said Several people in Tehran were able to call the AP on Tuesday and speak to a journalist. The AP bureau in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was unable to call those numbers back. Witnesses said text messaging was still down, and internet users in Iran could connect to government-approved websites locally but nothing abroad.

View full Image This video grab taken on January 13, 2026 from UGC images posted on social media on January 10, 2026 shows clashes in Mashhad, in northeastern Iran. A violent crackdown on a wave of protests in Iran has killed at least 648 people, a rights group said on January 12, 2026, as Iranian authorities sought to regain control of the streets with mass nationwide rallies. (Photo by UGC / AFP) / Israel OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP - SOURCE: ANONYMOUS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - NO ACCESS ISRAEL MEDIA/PERSIAN LANGUAGE TV STATIONS OUTSIDE IRAN/ STRICTLY NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN/ VOA PERSIAN/ MANOTO-1 TV/ IRAN INTERNATIONAL/RADIO FARDA - AFP IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIGITAL ALTERATIONS TO THE PICTURE'S EDITORIAL CONTENT / ( AFP )

The witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said police stood at major intersections and security officials in plainclothes were visible in public spaces. Anti-riot police officers wore helmets and body armor while carrying batons, shields, shotguns and tear gas launchers, they said, as reported by AP.

Starlink providing free services in Iran Activists said Wednesday that satellite internet provider Starlink has begun offering free service in Iran. Mehdi Yahyanejad, a Los Angeles–based activist who has assisted in bringing the equipment into the country, told The Associated Press that the free access had gone live. Other activists also confirmed online that the service was being provided at no cost.

“We can confirm that the free subscription for Starlink terminals is fully functional,” Yahyanejad said in a statement. “We tested it using a newly activated Starlink terminal inside Iran.”