Khosta-2 demonstrates some troubling traits: Experts explain risks of this new COVID-like virus3 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 09:22 PM IST
Both Khosta-2 and SARS- CoV-2 belong to the same sub-category of coronaviruses known as sarbecoviruses
Both Khosta-2 and SARS- CoV-2 belong to the same sub-category of coronaviruses known as sarbecoviruses
Listen to this article
After COVID-19 tormented us for more than 2 years, now a new SARS-CoV-2-like virus - Khosta-2 - has been discovered in Russian bats which has the potential to infect humans, a new study has revealed. And the fact that it is resistant to current vaccines against COVID-19 makes it more worrisome.