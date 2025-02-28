Pakistan: Bomb explosion at mosque kills five worshippers during Friday prayers, several injured ahead of Ramadan

  • A bomb exploded at a mosque in a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least five and injuring many ahead of Ramadan

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated28 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Pakistan: Bomb explosion at mosque kills five worshippers during Friday prayers, several injured(PTI)

Pakistan bomb blast: A bomb exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least five worshippers and injuring dozens of others, on the last Friday before Ramadan.

The blast took place in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Abdul Rashid, the district police chief, reported AP.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred inside Jamia Haqqania, a seminary with known ties to the Afghan Taliban.

Bombing ahead of Ramadan

The bombing happened on the last Friday before Ramadan. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is expected to begin either on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers in the main hall of the madrassa, prompting authorities to declare an emergency in Nowshera, reported The Dawn.

'Suicide blast' ahead of Ramadan?

“It appears to be a suicide blast, according to initial investigations. Some are injured, while others are among the martyrs,” said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Inspector General, Zulfiqar Hameed while speaking to Samaa TV.

JUI-S chief targeted, says police

Police officials investigating the matter further added that it ‘appears’ that Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani was the target of the blast. Maulana Haqqani, who leads JUI-S as its chief, is the firstborn of the late Maulana Samiul Haq.

‘Cowardly and heinous…’ says Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and offered prayers for the recovery of Maulana Haq and the other people killed.

"Such cowardly and heinous acts of terrorism cannot dampen our resolve against terrorism," the PM said. “[We are] resolute to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country,” the Pakistan PM said.

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, also condemned the blast, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives, as per multiple reports.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
