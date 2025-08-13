‘Kicked in the stomach, hit above eye’: Indian man attacked by teens in Dublin; 4th racist assault in a month

An Indian man in Ireland's Dublin was reportedly attacked by a group of teenagers in the city's Fairview Park over the weekend. The man alleged that one of the youths rode up on an electric scooter and suddenly kicked him in the stomach, the first blow in what soon turned into a frightening ordeal, reported The Journal.

The Indian man said he is planning to return to India following the assault.

The latest incident marks the fourth racist attack in Dublin within a month, and also comes after President Michael D Higgins recently condemned the series of attacks on members of the Indian community.

President Higgins had described the attacks as “despicable” and also expressed a “deep sense of gratitude" for the Indian community.

How the Indian man was attacked Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Indian man – who got eight stitches following the brutal assault — said one of the teenagers in the group took his metal water bottle and hit him above the eye, causing a deep cut triggering heavy bleeding.

The man said he was walking home from Fairview Park when a teenager on an electric scooter rode up and kicked him in the stomach. As he tried to walk away, two more youths joined in, punching and hitting him. He fell to the ground, where the group continued to kick and punch him, reported The Journal.

He further told the outlet that many of his friends are even “scared to go outside” in the aftermath of the attacks.

Racist attacks in Ireland's Dublin Ireland's Dublin has witnessed a series of racist attacks in recent days. The latest attack on the Indian man marks the fourth such incident within a span of a month.

Earlier this month, a six-year-old Indian-origin girl was playing outside her house in Waterford City in southeast Ireland when a gang of children aged 12 to 14 attacked her, calling her "dirty" and asking her to “go back to India". 2. On August 10, a 51-year-old Indian-origin man was brutally assaulted and robbed, while on his way to work. According to an Irish Mirror report, the victim, Laxman Das, has lived in Ireland for 22 years and is an Irish citizen. Das, a father of two, is a sous chef at the Anantara The Marker hotel in Dublin.

