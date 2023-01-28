Kicks, punches and cries of 'Mom!': US cops charged with murder again: Watch

Kicks, punches and cries of 'Mom!': US cops charged with murder again: Watch2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:55 AM IST
President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and deeply pained” after watching video released Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.
It seems at first like a garden-variety arrest for a traffic violation. But police videos released Friday of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols end with Memphis police officers kick-stomping and kneeling on the Black 29-year-old as he weakens from beatings.
