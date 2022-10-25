Kidnap Rishi Sunak and...: Harsh Goenka's plan to win back Kohinoor

With an Indian origin becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, hopes are high of India benefitting economically from the Great Britain.
While on the other side, some are taking jibes and even planning to bring back the precious 'Kohinoor' diamond from Britain. RPG Enterprise's Chairman Harsh Goenka shared one of the most funniest ideas, hard to believe though.
Taking a jibe at the recent political crisis in the Great Britain and then appointment of Rishi Sunak as PM, Goenka took to Twitter and wrote about an idea – which apparently his friend suggested – to bring Kohinoor back in India.
He write, "My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:
1. Invite #RishiSunak to India.
2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws
3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.
4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor."
In the tweet, not only Goenka took a jibe at the UK politics, but also on the infamous Bengaluru traffic.
Meanwhile, another image that's making news is Larry the 10, Downing Street cat – who has continued to reign for almost 11 years as mouser-in-chief – kept calm and carried on, taking a relaxed morning stroll ahead of the arrival of his fifth prime minister.
Larry has his own satirical Twitter account and half-acre garden at Number 10 Downing Street, but now sadly he will have to share all these with Sunak family's 18-month-old pet Labrador, Nova.
Looking ahead to arrival of the famously wealthy Sunak, Larry even wrote on Twitter, "His family is loaded, so caviar and lobster on the menu for me from tomorrow."
In a recent post, Larry marked out who was the ‘real boss’ in this whole event.
In the picture, Larry the cat is sitting beside a street light as Sunak makes an address. “My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here," the Twitter handle of the Cabinet Office's "Chief Mouser" wrote.
With his wittiest and sarcatic tweets, Larry has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users.
