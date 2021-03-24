Kidnapping schoolchildren in Nigeria becomes big business

In the northwest of the country, criminal gangs carry out kidnappings, exploiting the ineffective government and weak security presence. They are dominated by nomadic herders from the Fulani ethnic group, who have been feuding with farmers over access to grazing land for their cattle. The clashes have become increasingly violent, and about 4,000 people have been killed in fighting since 2015, according to SBM Intelligence, a political-risk firm based in Lagos. Over the weekend, a criminal gang attempted to assassinate Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, who has been vocal in supporting the farmers against the herders.

