Kids, adolescents account for 1 in 9 of reported covid-19 infections globally

While children can transmit the virus to each other and to people of older age groups, there is strong evidence that with basic safety measures in place, the net benefits of keeping schools open outweigh the costs of closing them, the report notes. Schools are not a main driver of community transmission, and children are more likely to get the virus outside of school settings. Looking at the situation in India, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), available on the dashboard of the National Centre for Disease Control, 11.89% of covid-19 cases reported in India are in the under 20 age group.