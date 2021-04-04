Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Kid-shaming on TIKTok: When parents are the online bullies

Kid-shaming on TIKTok: When parents are the online bullies

Premium
Photo Bloomberg
6 min read . 01:36 PM IST JULIE JARGON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Joke or no joke, child-punishment videos are a growing genre online, and child-safety experts say it’s not OK

Parents often worry about their kids being bullied online, but lately some parents have become the bullies.

Numerous parents are taping themselves disciplining their children, then posting the videos on TikTok to teach them a lesson. One mom filmed her kids scrubbing floors as a punishment for fighting. “So my kids want to be d--s, this is what I make them do," she said in the video. A father filmed three kids squatting with their backs against the wall and their arms stretched out, saying it was punishment for acting up. Two of the children in the video were sobbing and one hit the camera when it got close to her face.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

China intends to occupy more disputed areas, says Philippines

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST
Premium

Government sanctions Rs25,586 crore under Stand Up India scheme

1 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Premium

Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 23 dead

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Premium

Local languages to dominate ads, OTT and TV

3 min read . 01:28 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.