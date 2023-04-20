Killed for ₹750: Stampede kills, injures dozens in Yemen as hundreds gather to receive Ramadan aid2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:20 AM IST
For the past eight years, Yemen has been engulfed in a violent civil war that has been widely regarded as a proxy conflict between the regional powers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Tragedy struck the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on April 20, as at least 78 people were killed in a stampede during the distribution of charitable donations. The event was held in a school, where hundreds of people had gathered to receive aid from merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
