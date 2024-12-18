Killing of top Russian general is a message from Ukraine: You aren’t safe—even at home
James Marson , Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 18 Dec 2024, 05:26 PM IST
SummaryThe attack on Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was part of an escalating campaign by Ukraine’s security and intelligence services to kill high-profile figures in Russia’s war effort.
Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, an explosion shattered the morning quiet on a residential street in Russia’s capital. A bomb hidden in a scooter detonated, killing a senior military officer. Photos of the aftermath showed him face down in bloodstained snow.
