Kim Jong admits North Korea running out of food as packet of coffee costs $100

In the capital Pyongyang, prices of some staple goods have reportedly touched new highs in recent months. While non-staple items such as a small packet of black tea have gone up to $70 ( ₹5,167), a packet of coffee can fetch more than $100 ( ₹7,381 approx.) , and 1 Kg of bananas have soared to $45.

