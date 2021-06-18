Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Kim Jong admits North Korea running out of food as packet of coffee costs $100

Kim Jong admits North Korea running out of food as packet of coffee costs $100

Premium
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • In North Korea, a small packet of black tea have gone up to $70 ( 5,167), a packet of coffee can fetch more than $100 ( 7,381 approx.)
  • North Korean farmers were asked to contribute 2 liters of their urine each day to help produce fertilizer

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un has admitted that the country is witnessing a severe food crisis. In a recent meeting, Kim acknowledged the grim situation and said North Korea's food supply is strained and "getting tense", according to a report in CNN.

In the capital Pyongyang, prices of some staple goods have reportedly touched new highs in recent months. While non-staple items such as a small packet of black tea have gone up to $70 ( 5,167), a packet of coffee can fetch more than $100 ( 7,381 approx.) , and 1 Kg of bananas have soared to $45.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Recently, United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated that North Korea is short of approximately 860,000 tons of food, or equivalent to just over two months of nationwide supplies.

A report by Radio Free Asia claimed that some North Korean farmers were asked to contribute 2 liters of their urine each day to help produce fertilizer.

Despite the worrying situation, Kim suggested borders will remain shut, stating the state will maintain its “perfect anti-epidemic state under the present condition."

North Korea has closed its borders to contain the spread of Covid-19.

North Korea relies heavily on imports and aid from China to fill gaps that local food production can’t cover. As a result trade with China has plummeted.

The country is also struggling under international sanctions, imposed because of its nuclear programmes.

This year in April Kim made a rare admission of looming hardship, calling on officials to "wage another, more difficult 'Arduous March' to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little".

The Arduous March is a term used by North Korean officials to refer to the period of mass starvation from 1994 to 1998.

