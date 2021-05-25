Kim Jong Un bets on riverfront property to boost North Korea’s economy

In many regards, the economic metrics can only go up. Cross-border trade with China, the Kim regime’s biggest trading partner and benefactor, dropped severely last year as North Korea sealed off its borders. Bilateral trade in March surpassed $10 million for the first time in six months, according to the Seoul-based Korea International Trade Association, though it is a tiny fraction of pre-sanctions levels. This year, Pyongyang’s economy is projected to grow by 0.5%, according to Fitch Solutions, after tumbling by at least 8.5% in 2020.