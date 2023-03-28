Kim Jong Un calls for increase in production of weapons-grade nuclear materials2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:55 AM IST
The North Korean leader believes the weapons should be ready to be used any time.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials in order to expand the country's nuclear arsenal. He emphasised that the weapons should be fully prepared for use at any time, according to state media KCNA. Kim made the statement while inspecting the country's nuclear weapons programme, during which trigger technology was tested.
