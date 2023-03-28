North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials in order to expand the country's nuclear arsenal. He emphasised that the weapons should be fully prepared for use at any time, according to state media KCNA. Kim made the statement while inspecting the country's nuclear weapons programme, during which trigger technology was tested.

KCNA also reported that the military simulated a nuclear air explosion strike with two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles during Monday's firing training. Additionally, a defence think tank conducted tests on underwater strategic weapons systems.

According to Chinese defence experts, North Korea possesses a ballistic missile so powerful that it could cause destruction on American soil in just 33 minutes. The Hwasong-15 missile was fired by North Korea for the first time in 2017 and is the focus of research published in the Chinese-language journal Modern Defense Technology.

If the US missile defence network fails to intercept it, the North Korean missile could reach Central America in 1,997 seconds, or roughly 33 minutes.

These developments come as military exercises take place between the US and South Korea, and North Korea has also issued threats against America. Earlier on March 27, North Korea test-fired a suspected ballistic missile towards the east of the Korean peninsula, according to reports. South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff confirmed the launch, and Japan’s Coast Guard detected a suspected ballistic missile launch, but further details are not yet available.

On March 19, it was reported that North Korea had launched a suspected missile towards the sea. Japan's Defense Ministry and coast guard confirmed the launch, while South Korea's military reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, according to the Yonhap news agency.

