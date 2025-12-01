Kim Jong Un calls North Korea-Russia bond ‘alliance of sharing blood, life and death’ in new year message to Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a New Year’s greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, praising the deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. In his message, Kim described the relationship as a powerful and enduring alliance forged through shared struggles.

“Sincerest Alliance of Sharing Blood, Life and Death” Kim specifically highlighted the military and political bond between the two countries.

“Along with the past days of 2025, the DPRK-Russia relations have been further consolidated into the sincerest alliance of sharing blood, life and death in the same trench, and their absolute solidity and mightiness have been more vividly etched in the pages of the times and history,” Kim wrote.

The statement portrays the DPRK-Russia partnership as unbreakable, emphasizing loyalty, mutual support, and shared commitment.

He stressed that the relationship had become unbreakable: “Now no one can break the relations between the peoples of the two countries and their unity, supported firmly by embodiment of the strong will and strength to defend the just aspirations of the times and set right history.”

Mutual pride in long-term friendship Kim expressed personal pride in the alliance: “I have always felt boundless pride in creating and writing the great history of the DPRK-Russia relations, the long-term DPRK-Russia friendship, together with you, my dearest friend, and I am always very impressed with it.”

He reaffirmed DPRK’s unwavering support: “I affirm once again that I, the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and all the Korean people will always be with you and the fraternal Russian people.”

Wishes for health and prosperity The North Korean leader extended his best wishes for Putin and the Russian people: “I sincerely wish you, Comrade President Putin, good health and greater success in your responsible work for defending the dignity and interests of Russia on the occasion of the hopeful New Year 2026. I sincerely hope that only happiness and prosperity will be in store for the Russian people.”

Putin’s message to Kim Jong Un Earlier, on December 18, Putin sent his own New Year message to Kim Jong Un. According to North Korean state media KCNA, Putin said the year 2025 held “special meaning” for Moscow-Pyongyang relations.

KCNA also reported that Putin praised North Korean soldiers for their role in Russia’s western Kursk region: “The heroic participation of North Korean soldiers in the war in Russia's western Kursk region clearly proved the invincible friendship between the two countries.”