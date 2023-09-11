Kim Jong Un enroute to meet Putin; US urges N Korea ‘not to sell Russia arms’2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:10 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia. The meet, as declared by Russia and North Korea on Monday, has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The United States has issued an official statement urging North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to ‘not sell arms to Russia’ as the latter embarks on a visit to Russia where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message