North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has put the city of Hyesan, home to over 200,000 people, under lockdown until authorities can find 653 missing bullets. According to Radio Free Asia, the bullets disappeared during a military withdrawal, prompting the North Korean leader to order officials to conduct a search of the city.

Residents of Ryanggang, where Hyesan is located, have confirmed that the city will remain in lockdown until all the bullets have been found. The missing ammunition reportedly disappeared on March 7 during a military withdrawal between February 25 and March 10.

Sources claim that during the evacuation process, soldiers realised they had lost the bullets and attempted to find them themselves before informing authorities. Once it became apparent that they couldn't locate the bullets, the authorities were notified, leading to the city's lockdown.

Local authorities have issued orders to factories, farms, social groups, and neighbourhood watch units to cooperate with the investigation. However, residents have claimed that the authorities are spreading fear and lying to put pressure on them.

This news comes after Kim Jong Un called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to expand the country's nuclear arsenal. He also emphasised that the weapons should be fully prepared for use at any time.

KCNA, the state media outlet, reported that the military had conducted a nuclear air explosion strike simulation with two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles during Monday's firing training. In addition, a defence think tank tested underwater strategic weapons systems.

Some bizarre laws in North Korea

The North is widely known as the most isolated country globally, which is unsurprising given the harsh laws imposed on its citizens. The government takes away the basic rights of its people and imposes strange totalitarian rules.

Citizens can be arrested for watching foreign movies, listening to foreign music or making international calls. They are only allowed to have haircuts that are approved by the government. However, one rule in North Korea is particularly striking.

If you fall asleep during a meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, it is considered an act of disloyalty to the regime, which can result in severe consequences, including the death penalty. In 2015, the North Korean Defence Minister, Hyon Yong-chol, was executed in front of a hundred people by anti-aircraft fire.