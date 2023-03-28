Kim Jong Un has lept this North Korean city under strict lockdown; the reason may amuse you2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Blame it all on Kim Jong Un's soldiers' careless mistake. Now, the North Korean city is under strict lockdown. No, it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has put the city of Hyesan, home to over 200,000 people, under lockdown until authorities can find 653 missing bullets. According to Radio Free Asia, the bullets disappeared during a military withdrawal, prompting the North Korean leader to order officials to conduct a search of the city.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×