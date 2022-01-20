North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signaled he may lift a self-imposed moratorium on major nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile tests because of “hostile" moves by the U.S., ratcheting up tensions with Washington.

Kim told a top-level meeting of his ruling party that “the hostile policy and military threat by the U.S. have reached a danger line that can not be overlooked," an official North Korean state media report said on Thursday. North Korea would now consider rolling back measures it took to build trust with Washington, as well as restart temporarily banned tests, it said.

“The meeting of the Political Bureau reassigned the policy tasks for the national defense of immediately bolstering more powerful physical means, which can efficiently control the hostile moves of the U.S.," the report from the Korean Central News Agency said. “It gave an instruction to a sector concerned to reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative on a preferential ground and to promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporally suspended activities."

North Korea Fires Two More Missiles as 2022 Barrage Continues

In 2018, North Korea said it would freeze all nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, as well as dismantle a nuclear test site, according to a KCNA report at the time. North Korea also said it wouldn’t use nuclear weapons unless it faced a nuclear threat or provocation, and that it would not transfer any nuclear technology.

The announcement on Thursday follows a flurry of weapons tests this month, including two ballistic missile tests this week. It also recently tested hypersonic missile systems designed to evade U.S-operated interceptors.

The United Nations Security Council is preparing to hold an emergency meeting on Jan. 20 to discuss North Korea’s barrage of missile launches so far this year, according to media reports.

